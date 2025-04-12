China's brain-computer interface innovation in fast lane

A model of a semi-invasive brain-computer interface is displayed at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- At his home in Beijing, a patient surnamed Yang, who had been paralyzed in all four limbs for over a decade, slowly lifts a small cup to his mouth and takes a sip of water.

Due to a car accident, Yang suffered a complete spinal cord injury in his neck, leaving him quadriplegic for years. On Oct. 24, 2023, a research team from Tsinghua University and Xuanwu Hospital Capital Medical University, implanted two coin-sized brain-computer interface (BCI) processors on the dura mater of his skull by neurosurgery.

For over a year after receiving the semi-invasive BCI implant, Yang's "thoughts", or his brain signals, have been transmitted through intracranial electrodes to a computer for analysis and decoding. These signals are then relayed to drive a pneumatic glove on his hand, enabling him to practice gripping and other movements.

"After extensive training, Yang has recently been able to drink from a cup on his own without relying on the BCI device or wearing the pneumatic glove," said Hong Bo, a professor from the Tsinghua Medicine at Tsinghua University.

BCI technology establishes a direct communication route between the brain of human or animal and external devices. By capturing and decoding neural signals, BCI enables seamless interaction between the brain and machine, ultimately allowing control over assistive devices to execute intended actions.

In recent years, progress in artificial intelligence, neuroscience, computational electronics, and medical technology have propelled this cutting-edge technology into new frontiers. With transformative potential, BCI is expected to drive profound innovations, ranging from fundamental research to cross-industry integration.

The China Brain Computer Interface Industry Alliance recently released "Top Ten Innovations for 2025," highlighting the country's industrialization and application potential of BCI technology.

The list includes the brain pacemaker for treating neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease, the rehabilitation training system based on electroencephalogram, the implantable deep brain stimulation device for addiction therapy, and large-scale brainwave models.

Among those innovations, the NeuCyber Matrix BCI System, a wireless BCI system featuring a thin, flexible nano-fabricated film microelectrode, has achieved world's first semi-invasive implantation of wireless BCI in human brains, with the three patients all in good conditions so far. The system was developed by the Chinese Institute for Brain Research, Beijing (CIBR) and NeuCyber NeuroTech (Beijing) Co., Ltd..

In one case, the system was implanted on the dura mater of the brain of a patient with speech impairment caused by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Through neural signal decoding, the patient's thoughts can be translated into messages such as "get me a doctor" in Chinese characters on the screen.

With the help of the BCI system, this patient can produce over 60 commonly used Chinese words and phrases through post-surgery training, gradually restoring their communication abilities in Chinese, said Li Yuan, business development director at NeuCyber NeuroTech (Beijing) Co., Ltd..

CIBR Director Luo Minmin said that BCI technology is primarily applied in medical settings. For it to transition into consumer-grade products and broaden its application areas, breakthroughs must be made in tech innovation and product development.

"Wearable, low-power, long-lasting, and miniaturized BCI devices will be crucial for entering consumer markets in the future," he added.

In recent years, China has implemented a series of policies to strengthen BCI research and industrial development, positioning itself as both a key innovation hub and a market. The country has already achieved breakthroughs in scenarios such as assisted disease diagnosis, high-risk occupational safety monitoring, motor rehabilitation, and neuromodulation therapies for brain disorders like Parkinson's disease and epilepsy.

The National Healthcare Security Administration has released a pricing guideline for neural system care services, specifying BCI as an independent category to boost the clinical application of the technology to benefit patients in need.

In January, Beijing launched an action plan for 2025-2030 to accelerate its BCI innovation progress. The plan aims to establish Beijing as a world-class BCI innovation and industrial hub by 2030, with preliminary formation of industrial ecosystems, refined innovation systems, and large-scale commercialization of products across healthcare, wellness, industrial, and education sectors.

Moreover, the country's first clinical experimental ward for BCI technology has recently started construction at Tianjin Huanhu Hospital. This ward will deploy comprehensive BCI clinical solutions for various types of severe neurological diseases, including stroke, cerebral palsy, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, hydrocephalus, traumatic brain injury, and auditory and visual impairments.

"BCI technology can help solve a series of problems related to brain disorders," said Hong Bo. He added that with abundant clinical resources and application demand, China should refine strategic planning, integrate the innovation ecosystem, accelerate tech breakthroughs, and drive industry development.

According to neurosurgery expert Zhao Jizong, also an academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, BCI technology has pioneered new approaches for treating severe brain diseases that are difficult to cure, often leave multiple sequelae, and impose heavy economic burdens.

"The ultimate goal of this technology is not merely connecting brains to machines, but connecting humanity to the future," Zhao said.

