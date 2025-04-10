13th China Information Technology Expo kicks off in Shenzhen
Visitors attend the 13th China Information Technology Expo (CITE 2025) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2025. The expo kicked off at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian) on Wednesday. Themed on "Technology Leading, Innovation Gathering in Shenzhen", the exhibition focuses on cutting-edge key areas such as intelligent terminals, optoelectronic displays, artificial intelligence, big data storage, basic components, and low-altitude economy, attracting more than a thousand companies to participate. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Visitors watch the demonstration of a humanoid robot at the 13th China Information Technology Expo (CITE 2025) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2025. The expo kicked off at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian) on Wednesday. Themed on "Technology Leading, Innovation Gathering in Shenzhen", the exhibition focuses on cutting-edge key areas such as intelligent terminals, optoelectronic displays, artificial intelligence, big data storage, basic components, and low-altitude economy, attracting more than a thousand companies to participate. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Visitors attend the 13th China Information Technology Expo (CITE 2025) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2025. The expo kicked off at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian) on Wednesday. Themed on "Technology Leading, Innovation Gathering in Shenzhen", the exhibition focuses on cutting-edge key areas such as intelligent terminals, optoelectronic displays, artificial intelligence, big data storage, basic components, and low-altitude economy, attracting more than a thousand companies to participate. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A visitor tries on a pair of intelligent glasses at the 13th China Electronic Information Expo (CITE 2025) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2025. The expo kicked off at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian) on Wednesday. Themed on "Technology Leading, Innovation Gathering in Shenzhen", the exhibition focuses on cutting-edge key areas such as intelligent terminals, optoelectronic displays, artificial intelligence, big data storage, basic components, and low-altitude economy, attracting more than a thousand companies to participate. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Visitors attend the 13th China Information Technology Expo (CITE 2025) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2025. The expo kicked off at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian) on Wednesday. Themed on "Technology Leading, Innovation Gathering in Shenzhen", the exhibition focuses on cutting-edge key areas such as intelligent terminals, optoelectronic displays, artificial intelligence, big data storage, basic components, and low-altitude economy, attracting more than a thousand companies to participate. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Visitors attend the 13th China Information Technology Expo (CITE 2025) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2025. The expo kicked off at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian) on Wednesday. Themed on "Technology Leading, Innovation Gathering in Shenzhen", the exhibition focuses on cutting-edge key areas such as intelligent terminals, optoelectronic displays, artificial intelligence, big data storage, basic components, and low-altitude economy, attracting more than a thousand companies to participate. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A visitor learns about a graphics card at the 13th China Electronic Information Expo (CITE 2025) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2025. The expo kicked off at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian) on Wednesday. Themed on "Technology Leading, Innovation Gathering in Shenzhen", the exhibition focuses on cutting-edge key areas such as intelligent terminals, optoelectronic displays, artificial intelligence, big data storage, basic components, and low-altitude economy, attracting more than a thousand companies to participate. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China unveils plan to boost financial support for tech innovation
- China's innovation, opening-up drive global high-tech cooperation
- Innovation to further drive nation's growth
- Over next 15 years, US may rely on Chinese original innovation in many areas: scholar Zheng Yongnian
- Dynamic factors drive China's thriving innovation
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.