13th China Information Technology Expo kicks off in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 08:21, April 10, 2025

Visitors attend the 13th China Information Technology Expo (CITE 2025) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2025. The expo kicked off at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian) on Wednesday. Themed on "Technology Leading, Innovation Gathering in Shenzhen", the exhibition focuses on cutting-edge key areas such as intelligent terminals, optoelectronic displays, artificial intelligence, big data storage, basic components, and low-altitude economy, attracting more than a thousand companies to participate. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Visitors watch the demonstration of a humanoid robot at the 13th China Information Technology Expo (CITE 2025) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2025. The expo kicked off at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian) on Wednesday. Themed on "Technology Leading, Innovation Gathering in Shenzhen", the exhibition focuses on cutting-edge key areas such as intelligent terminals, optoelectronic displays, artificial intelligence, big data storage, basic components, and low-altitude economy, attracting more than a thousand companies to participate. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A visitor tries on a pair of intelligent glasses at the 13th China Electronic Information Expo (CITE 2025) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2025. The expo kicked off at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian) on Wednesday. Themed on "Technology Leading, Innovation Gathering in Shenzhen", the exhibition focuses on cutting-edge key areas such as intelligent terminals, optoelectronic displays, artificial intelligence, big data storage, basic components, and low-altitude economy, attracting more than a thousand companies to participate. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A visitor learns about a graphics card at the 13th China Electronic Information Expo (CITE 2025) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 9, 2025. The expo kicked off at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian) on Wednesday. Themed on "Technology Leading, Innovation Gathering in Shenzhen", the exhibition focuses on cutting-edge key areas such as intelligent terminals, optoelectronic displays, artificial intelligence, big data storage, basic components, and low-altitude economy, attracting more than a thousand companies to participate. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

