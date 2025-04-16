Zoom-in on CICPE: Cutting-edge technology paves way for better life

From robot dogs that deliver medicine, to digital ski simulators and pilotless aircrafts, cutting-edge technologies are seamlessly blending into everyday life—taking center stage at the ongoing Fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in south China's Hainan Province. It's a vivid glimpse into a smarter, more interconnected future.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)