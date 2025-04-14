Languages

Archive

Home>>

Zoom-in on CICPE: Exploring dazzling British products at 5th CICPE

By Zhao Tong, Shi Xinpei, Liu Ning (People's Daily Online) 14:25, April 14, 2025

The U.K. shines as the guest country of honor at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo, showcasing top-notch offerings from luxury porcelain to exquisite jewelry. Join a People's Daily Online reporter for an exclusive tour! 

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)

Photos

Related Stories