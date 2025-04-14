Home>>
Zoom-in on CICPE: Exploring dazzling British products at 5th CICPE
By Zhao Tong, Shi Xinpei, Liu Ning (People's Daily Online) 14:25, April 14, 2025
The U.K. shines as the guest country of honor at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo, showcasing top-notch offerings from luxury porcelain to exquisite jewelry. Join a People's Daily Online reporter for an exclusive tour!
