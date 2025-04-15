Home>>
A robot brews "Nezha Coffee" in just two minutes — and it's pure magic!
By Zhao Tong (People's Daily Online) 14:57, April 15, 2025
Watch as precise tech meets mythical charm at the 5th CICPE: from smooth moves to a vivid Nezha portrait in foam. Myth meets machine!
