Guangzhou displays city image in Kathmandu

Xinhua) 10:47, April 16, 2025

Binod Prakash Singh, secretary of Nepal's Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, speaks at the "Charming Guangzhou Meets Nepal" city image showcase in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 15, 2025. The Chinese city of Guangzhou on Tuesday showcased its city image in the Nepali capital in efforts to deepen cultural exchanges and cooperation. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

KATHMANDU, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese city of Guangzhou on Tuesday showcased its city image in the Nepali capital in efforts to deepen cultural exchanges and cooperation.

At the "Charming Guangzhou Meets Nepal" city image showcase, a city image film was screened, a Cantonese opera excerpt and an acrobatic show were performed, Cantonese cuisine was presented and two delicacies were made for tasting at the scene, and a photo exhibition was held to highlight different aspects of the capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

Guangzhou and Nepal have been deepening cooperation in the fields of the economy, trade, culture, tourism and education in recent years, with the city's electronic and light industrial products constantly entering thousands of households in Nepal, and Kathmandu's thangka paintings and handicrafts well sold at international platforms in Guangzhou, noted Wang Xin, a counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Nepal.

A total of 11 direct flights per week have shortened distance between Kathmandu and Guangzhou to four hours, making "the world is so small" a reality, Wang said at the event hosted by the Information Office of Guangzhou Municipal Government.

At a new starting point for the Belt and Road cooperation, the two sides work hand in hand to actively explore new opportunities for cooperation, said Du Xinshan, member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guangzhou Municipal Committee and director general of the Publicity Department of the CPC Guangzhou Municipal Committee.

"We must use clean energy to promote green development, use the digital economy to empower trade and commerce and interconnection, and build consensus through dialogues on cultural heritage," Du said.

As 2025 marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Nepal and China, Binod Prakash Singh, secretary of Nepal's Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, spoke of a "deep and enduring" friendship between the two countries over the past seven decades.

And the friendship was built "not only on shared geography but also on mutual respect, cultural affinity and close people-to-people ties," he stressed at the event.

"This city showcase is more than just a presentation, it is a bridge between our peoples, highlighting the vibrancy of Guangzhou and the warmth, diversity and timeless beauty of Nepal," he said.

Guests watch a city image film at the "Charming Guangzhou Meets Nepal" city image showcase in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 15, 2025. The Chinese city of Guangzhou on Tuesday showcased its city image in the Nepali capital in efforts to deepen cultural exchanges and cooperation. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A photo exhibition is held at the "Charming Guangzhou Meets Nepal" city image showcase in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 15, 2025. The Chinese city of Guangzhou on Tuesday showcased its city image in the Nepali capital in efforts to deepen cultural exchanges and cooperation. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A Cantonese opera excerpt is performed at the "Charming Guangzhou Meets Nepal" city image showcase in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 15, 2025. The Chinese city of Guangzhou on Tuesday showcased its city image in the Nepali capital in efforts to deepen cultural exchanges and cooperation. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

