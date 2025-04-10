Guangzhou scales up efforts to develop semiconductor and integrated circuit industry

Xinhua) 09:03, April 10, 2025

A staff member displays a smart educational system at Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Company Limited in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

The city of Guangzhou has scaled up efforts to boost the growth of its semiconductor and integrated circuit industry. A whole industrial chain composed mainly of design, manufacturing, packaging and testing has gradually been built.

Statistics show that the city's integrated circuit industry saw a year-on-year increase of 25.8 percent in added value of industries above a designated size in 2024, with the output of analog chips and integrated circuit wafers up 23.7 percent and 68.9 percent year on year respectively.

A staff member briefs on AI-powered teaching at Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Company Limited in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo shows a wafer at CanSemi Technology Inc. in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This undated file photo shows a workshop of CanSemi Technology Inc. in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua)

This photo shows mass flow controllers at Aosong Electronic Co., Ltd. in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

