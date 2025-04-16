Themed exhibition on national security education launched in Beijing
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- A themed exhibition showcasing China's education campaign to raise awareness of national security over the past decade was launched in the Beijing Municipal Archives on Tuesday, which coincided with the country's 10th National Security Education Day.
Featuring more than 400 videos and pictures and a collection of over 40 physical objects, the exhibition is open to relevant institutions and the public through appointment. It is tentatively scheduled to end in August.
Based on China's holistic approach to national security, the exhibition reviews the progress of national security education in the new era, and features displays on new breakthroughs and landmark achievements.
The exhibition will inspire and guide Chinese citizens to become guardians of national security and play active roles in comprehensively building a great modern socialist country and achieving the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
