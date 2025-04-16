China expresses condolences to Dominican Republic over deaths in roof collapse

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China has extended its condolences to Dominican Republic following the tragic deaths caused by a roof collapse in the capital, Santo Domingo, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

"China mourns the victims, expresses our sympathy to the bereaved families and the wounded, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," said Lin.

The tragedy occurred on April 8, when the roof of the Jet Set nightclub roof collapsed. As of Monday, Dominican authorities reported that the death toll had risen to 231.

According to reports, rescue operations have been completed, and the rubble is being cleared, after which an investigation into the causes of the accident will begin.

