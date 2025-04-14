China wins men's, women's recurve team golds at Florida World Cup

April 14, 2025

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Xinhua) -- China emerged as a dominant force in recurve on Sunday at the Archery World Cup season opener in Florida, the United States, clinching both men's and women's team golds, while Li Jiaman added an individual bronze medal in a strong showing that set the tone for the 2025 international season.

In the women's recurve team final, China's trio of Huang Yuwei, Li Jiaman, and Zhu Jingyi outperformed a passionate home crowd and a determined Team USA, edging the host 5-3 in a tightly contested match. Despite strong starts and finishes from the American side -- Catalina Gnoriega, Casey Kaufhold, and Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez -- a shaky middle stretch proved costly as the U.S. trio faltered with three sevens in the second and third ends.

China, by contrast, displayed remarkable composure and consistency, dropping only one set below 55 out of a possible 60. The squad fired off eight 10s, with reigning World Cup champion Li delivering the lone X. It was an especially emotional moment for Huang, who secured her first-ever international senior medal.

"I'm so happy," she said, gold medal around her neck. "Even though I won the gold medal, I have a lot of things to improve."

Both Huang, 20, and Zhu, 18, were making their World Cup team debuts, but their poise belied their inexperience. Huang recovered from a first-arrow seven, calmly adjusting to finish strong. "It's not because of nerves," she said. "I aimed at the wrong area, then I adjusted and became better."

In the men's recurve team final, China secured another gold as Kao Wenchao, Wang Yan, and Li Zhongyuan combined for a dominating 5-1 win over India.

China's stellar weekend continued with Li Jiaman returning to the podium in the women's individual event, capturing bronze with a 6-0 victory over Kaufhold. The title was taken by Penny Healey of Britain, while Mexico's Alejandra Valencia added a silver to the mixed team gold pairing with Matias Grande.

The men's recurve title went to Germany's Florian Unruh, and India won the compound mixed team, which was newly introduced to the Olympic program of LA28.

The 2025 World Cup will move to Shanghai, China, from May 6-11.

