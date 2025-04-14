Chinese senior legislator visits South Korea

Xinhua) 10:04, April 14, 2025

SEOUL, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Losang Jamcan, vice chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, led an NPC delegation on a visit to South Korea from April 10 to 12.

During the visit, Losang Jamcan held meetings and talks with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, Deputy Speaker Lee Hack-young, and Kim Tae-nyeon, president of the South Korea-China Parliamentarians' Union.

Losang Jamcan spoke positively of the achievements in China-South Korea relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties over 30 years ago.

He emphasized that China and South Korea are and will remain close neighbors and inseparable partners. China attaches great importance to developing the bilateral relations, and its policy toward South Korea remains consistent and stable.

He noted that China is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with South Korea across various fields, strengthen interactions between legislative institutions, and promote the healthy and stable development of the China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership.

The South Korean side reaffirmed its position of respecting the one-China principle, and expressed its willingness to enhance high-level and legislative exchanges with China, actively promote cooperation in economy, trade, culture, and other fields, and work together for better mutual development.

