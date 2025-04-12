Over 100 mln new home appliances sold in China amid trade-in policy support

Xinhua) 10:24, April 12, 2025

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China has seen about 100.35 million new home appliances sold under its consumer goods trade-in program, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

China expanded the range of subsidized appliances from eight categories to 12 categories, and increased the number of air conditioners that can be subsidized to three per person this year, the ministry said.

Local governments have also beefed up efforts to streamline the program. More than 7,000 consumption-boosting activities for home appliances have already been organized, with nearly 30,000 more planned for the year.

The ministry said that it will guide local departments to further strengthen their work, optimize the operation process, and promote the policy of replacing old home appliances with new ones to achieve better results.

