Russia, Ukraine in contact via embassies in Belarus: Russian diplomat
(Xinhua) 10:24, April 12, 2025
MOSCOW, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Russia and Ukraine have established a diplomatic communication channel through their respective embassies in Belarus to address consular and legal matters, local media reported Friday.
Alexey Polishchuk, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second CIS Department, told Russia's RIA Novosti news agency that the two nations maintain correspondence primarily through the embassy-mediated channel, describing the interaction as focused on procedural and consular affairs.
