Ukraine's drone production up hundredfold in past year: PM
KIEV, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine's drone production has risen hundredfold in the past year, the government press service reported on Saturday.
"Over the year, drone production has increased 100 times," Shmyhal said, more than 200 companies in Ukraine are involved in drone manufacturing.
Shmyhal listed the facilitation of equipment imports and the simplification of drone procurement procedures as two of main reasons behind the increase.
This year, Ukraine has allocated 40 billion hryvnias (about 1.1 billion U.S. dollars) to develop its drone production.
The government plans to spend 48 billion hryvnias (around 1.3 billion dollars) on the replenishment and enlargement of the country's drone army next year, Shmyhal said.
