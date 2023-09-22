Poland stops sending weapons to Ukraine: PM

Xinhua) 13:04, September 22, 2023

WARSAW, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Poland will not send weapons to Ukraine anymore, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday night.

The announcement came as Polish-Ukrainian relations became strained owing to the extension of a ban by Warsaw on Ukrainian grain import. The European Union last week lifted such restrictions.

Speaking on private TV channel Polsat News, Morawiecki said Poland was helping Ukraine but could not agree on any destabilization of the Polish market by grain imports from Ukraine.

The grain onto the Polish market had depressed prices and led the government to introduce price guarantees and ultimately the ban on imports, he said, adding that the transit of Ukrainian goods will be maintained.

Morawiecki also said that instead of sending weapons to Ukraine, Poland was now "defending ourselves."

On Thursday, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller told the Polish Press Agency that the country would carry out previously agreed arms deliveries to Ukraine.

