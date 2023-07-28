Home>>
Russia repels Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow region: defense ministry
(Xinhua) 21:09, July 28, 2023
MOSCOW, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Russian forces have thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack targeting facilities in the Moscow region, the country's defense ministry said Friday.
"This morning, the country's forces thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with the use of an unmanned aerial vehicle on facilities in the Moscow region," the defense ministry said in a Telegram post.
It added that there were no casualties or damage following the attack.
