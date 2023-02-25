Erdogan holds phone talks with Russian, Ukrainian presidents

Xinhua)

ISTANBUL, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone talks respectively with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on Friday, the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Erdogan reiterated to both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky that Türkiye was ready to offer any assistance toward a ceasefire and peace talks between the two countries, said the Türkiye's presidential office in separate statements.

In his phone conversation with Putin, Erodgan expressed Türkiye's wish for an extension of the grain deal reached in Istanbul, adding that Ankara is ready to facilitate this in every possible way, according to the Turkish presidency.

The Turkish president also discussed with them the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis, and thanked the two leaders for their solidarity over the devastating earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye in early February.

On July 22, 2022, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a deal in Istanbul with Türkiye and the United Nations on grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict.

The deal, due to expire on Nov. 19, 2022, was extended for another 120 days.

