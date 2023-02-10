Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian president pays visit to France

Xinhua) 10:21, February 10, 2023

PARIS/BERLIN/LONDON/MOSCOW, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

After his visit to Britain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stopped off in Paris Wednesday evening and met with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

A tri-party dinner was held at the French presidential office to "continue the close coordination which makes it possible to respond quickly and effectively to the needs expressed by Kyiv," according to the Elysee.

During the press conference held at the Elysee Wednesday night, Macron reaffirmed the "unwavering" support of France and Europe to Ukraine. "What is being played out in Ukraine affects the future of Europe," he said.

- - - -

Despite providing military assistance to Ukraine, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization must not become a party to the country's conflict with Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

In a speech to the German lower house of parliament (Bundestag) ahead of a special meeting of the European Council to discuss the conflict, Scholz warned against a "public competition to outdo each other along the lines of battle tanks, submarines, aircraft..."

This would harm the unity of the West, he said.

- - - -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Britain on Wednesday to discuss defense cooperation. This was his second visit outside his country since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Zelensky addressed both houses of the UK Parliament after meeting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street. He then met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

In his speech in Parliament, Zelensky thanked Britain for its support and appealed for fighter jets.

- - - -

Despite the unprecedented military support by Western countries, Ukraine is suffering considerable losses, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday at a meeting with senior military officials.

In January alone, Ukraine lost over 6,500 military personnel in casualties, 26 airplanes, seven helicopters, 208 drones, 341 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, and 40 fighting vehicles equipped with multiple-launch rocket systems, he said.

Shoigu said Russian troops continue to grind up all the weapons and equipment supplied to Ukraine both on the routes of their delivery and at combat positions.

