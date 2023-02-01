Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukraine exports 19 mln tons of foodstuffs under grain deal

Xinhua) 10:25, February 01, 2023

KIEV/MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

Ukraine's Black Sea ports have shipped 19 million tons of foodstuffs since August under a key deal on grain and fertilizer exports, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Tuesday, citing a senior official.

Ukraine exports about 3 million tons of grain and other agricultural products per month from its three Black Sea ports, said the country's Deputy Agriculture Minister Markiyan Dmytrasevych.

Ukraine's ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny have the capacity to supply abroad about 6 million tons of foodstuffs monthly, Dmytrasevych added.

- - - -

The Russian defense ministry said Tuesday that the country's forces continued to advance in the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman, Kherson, Donetsk, and South Donetsk directions.

Over 195 Ukrainian soldiers were killed as a result of the offensives, and certain number of Ukrainian tanks, armored combat vehicles, ammunition depots, howitzers and artillery systems have been destroyed.

Russian forces also shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter and destroyed five drones, it added.

- - - -

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he won't approve sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"No," Biden said in response to a question about the possibility of such a decision.

The president's remarks came as debate picked up steam over whether to arm Ukraine, which has been in conflict with Russia for nearly a year, with Western-made fighter jets.

