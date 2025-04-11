Strong winds, colder weather this weekend

11:07, April 11, 2025 By Zhao Yimeng ( China Daily

The National Meteorological Center issued a yellow alert for high winds and a blue alert for sandstorms on Thursday, warning of severe weather from Friday to Sunday as strong cold air sweeps across vast regions.

Ma Xuekuan, chief forecaster at the NMC, said North China is expected to experience an unusually prolonged windstorm for this time of year.

The eastern side of the Inner Mongolia autonomous region and parts of Northeast China are bracing for heavy snow, while southern regions are set to face the most intense hailstorms and convective weather of the year. Dust and sandstorms will also affect areas in Northwest China and Inner Mongolia.

"This windstorm is characterized by long duration, strong gusts, and a high risk of disaster," Ma said, urging authorities and the public to take precautions.

High winds will hit large parts of central and eastern China from Friday to Saturday as temperatures rise ahead of the cold front, followed by a sharp drop.

Forecasts indicate winds of 28.8 to 61.9 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching 61.9 to 102 km/h, affecting parts of Beijing, the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region and the provinces of Qinghai, Shaanxi, Jilin, Shandong, Henan, Jiangsu and Anhui.

Sand and dust storms are expected to sweep across northern China on Friday and Saturday, with severe sandstorms expected on those days in parts of Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, and western Gansu province.

Temperatures will drop 6 to 10 °C across central and eastern China, with declines of 12 to 16 °C in parts of Northwest China, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, North China, and Northeast China.

In the south, high moisture levels and unstable atmospheric energy will fuel severe convective weather. Between Friday and Saturday, strong clashes between warm and cold air masses are expected to trigger widespread rainfall and the most severe thunderstorms and hailstorms of the year.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected across southern China, Ma said. From Friday to Sunday, an extratropical cyclone will bring moderate to heavy snow or sleet to parts of Northeast China, with blizzards possible in some areas.

Wang Xiurong of the China Meteorological Administration warned that the combination of high winds, plummeting temperatures, blowing dust, blizzards and convective storms will significantly impact transportation, agriculture and public safety, especially during the spring travel peak this weekend. She urged the public to monitor local forecasts and limit outdoor activities during high-risk periods.

In Beijing, Lei Lei, chief forecaster at the Beijing Meteorological Observatory, said the capital will be hit by extreme winds from Friday evening through Sunday. Average wind speeds may reach 49 km/h, with gusts of up to 117 km/h in the plains and 149 km/h or more in mountainous areas.

Wind speeds exceeding 132 km/h have been rare in historical records, Lei said, adding that trees with a diameter of around 30 centimeters could be toppled.

The Beijing observatory issued an orange alert for high winds on Thursday, warning of sharp cooling and dusty conditions.

Due to extreme wind conditions expected this weekend, a marathon set to take place in Beijing's administrative sub-center has been postponed to ensure the safety of participants, organizers announced on Thursday. The event, originally scheduled for this Sunday, will now take place on April 19.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)