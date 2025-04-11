Beilun District of east China's Ningbo City tailors developoment plans for industrial chains

Xinhua) 08:21, April 11, 2025

A crane loads containers at a logistics company in Beilun District of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 10, 2025. In recent years, Beilun District has tailored its development plans for key industrial chains, continuously enhancing the level of digital transformation among enterprises in the region, aiming to develop a number of advantageous industrial clusters and leading enterprises.

In 2024, the total output value of industrial enterprises above designated size in Beilun District achieved 585.727 billion yuan (about 80.1 billion U.S. dollars), marking a year on year increase of 9.6 percent. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A staff member works at the production line of injection molding machines at a manufacturing base in Beilun District of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. In recent years, Beilun District has tailored its development plans for key industrial chains, continuously enhancing the level of digital transformation among enterprises in the region, aiming to develop a number of advantageous industrial clusters and leading enterprises.

In 2024, the total output value of industrial enterprises above designated size in Beilun District achieved 585.727 billion yuan (about 80.1 billion U.S. dollars), marking a year on year increase of 9.6 percent. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A staff member works at the production line of injection molding machines at a manufacturing base in Beilun District of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. In recent years, Beilun District has tailored its development plans for key industrial chains, continuously enhancing the level of digital transformation among enterprises in the region, aiming to develop a number of advantageous industrial clusters and leading enterprises.

In 2024, the total output value of industrial enterprises above designated size in Beilun District achieved 585.727 billion yuan (about 80.1 billion U.S. dollars), marking a year on year increase of 9.6 percent. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A staff member works at a workshop of a precision machinery manufacturing company in Beilun District of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 10, 2025. In recent years, Beilun District has tailored its development plans for key industrial chains, continuously enhancing the level of digital transformation among enterprises in the region, aiming to develop a number of advantageous industrial clusters and leading enterprises.

In 2024, the total output value of industrial enterprises above designated size in Beilun District achieved 585.727 billion yuan (about 80.1 billion U.S. dollars), marking a year on year increase of 9.6 percent. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A staff member works at the production line of injection molding machines at a manufacturing base in Beilun District of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. In recent years, Beilun District has tailored its development plans for key industrial chains, continuously enhancing the level of digital transformation among enterprises in the region, aiming to develop a number of advantageous industrial clusters and leading enterprises.

In 2024, the total output value of industrial enterprises above designated size in Beilun District achieved 585.727 billion yuan (about 80.1 billion U.S. dollars), marking a year on year increase of 9.6 percent. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Robots work at the production line of injection molding machines at a manufacturing base in Beilun District of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. In recent years, Beilun District has tailored its development plans for key industrial chains, continuously enhancing the level of digital transformation among enterprises in the region, aiming to develop a number of advantageous industrial clusters and leading enterprises.

In 2024, the total output value of industrial enterprises above designated size in Beilun District achieved 585.727 billion yuan (about 80.1 billion U.S. dollars), marking a year on year increase of 9.6 percent. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A staff member works at the production line of a communication connector company in Beilun District of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2025. In recent years, Beilun District has tailored its development plans for key industrial chains, continuously enhancing the level of digital transformation among enterprises in the region, aiming to develop a number of advantageous industrial clusters and leading enterprises.

In 2024, the total output value of industrial enterprises above designated size in Beilun District achieved 585.727 billion yuan (about 80.1 billion U.S. dollars), marking a year on year increase of 9.6 percent. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

This photo take on April 9, 2025 shows a production line of a communication connector company in Beilun District of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Beilun District has tailored its development plans for key industrial chains, continuously enhancing the level of digital transformation among enterprises in the region, aiming to develop a number of advantageous industrial clusters and leading enterprises.

In 2024, the total output value of industrial enterprises above designated size in Beilun District achieved 585.727 billion yuan (about 80.1 billion U.S. dollars), marking a year on year increase of 9.6 percent. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)