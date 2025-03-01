Ningbo boosts low-altitude economy with drone innovation and industry

Xinhua) 10:48, March 01, 2025

A staff member loads a delivery box on a drone in Jiangbei District, Ningbo City, Feb 28, 2025. Ningbo is one of the pioneer cities for the country's pilot reform on low-altitude airspace administration and trial demonstration of general aviation industry. Jiangbei District has been boosting the "low-altitude economy" by cultivating industry-leading enterprises, improving industrial chains, creating industrial clusters, attracting talents and projects, and enriching application scenarios. It is now home to diversified enterprises and application scenarios related to the low-altitude economy, ranging from low-altitude aircraft manufacturing, drone flight training, to urban low-altitude logistics. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A drone is about to start delivery service at a mall in Jiangbei District, Ningbo City, Feb. 28, 2025. Ningbo is one of the pioneer cities for the country's pilot reform on low-altitude airspace administration and trial demonstration of general aviation industry. Jiangbei District has been boosting the "low-altitude economy" by cultivating industry-leading enterprises, improving industrial chains, creating industrial clusters, attracting talents and projects, and enriching application scenarios. It is now home to diversified enterprises and application scenarios related to the low-altitude economy, ranging from low-altitude aircraft manufacturing, drone flight training, to urban low-altitude logistics. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

An instructor (L) supervises as a trainee changes battery for a drone at a low-altitude science and technology innovation base located in Jiangbei District, Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb 28, 2025.

Ningbo is one of the pioneer cities for the country's pilot reform on low-altitude airspace administration and trial demonstration of general aviation industry. Jiangbei District has been boosting the "low-altitude economy" by cultivating industry-leading enterprises, improving industrial chains, creating industrial clusters, attracting talents and projects, and enriching application scenarios. It is now home to diversified enterprises and application scenarios related to the low-altitude economy, ranging from low-altitude aircraft manufacturing, drone flight training, to urban low-altitude logistics. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A trainee (R) takes a practical drone training session at a low-altitude science and technology innovation base located in Jiangbei District, Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb 28, 2025. Ningbo is one of the pioneer cities for the country's pilot reform on low-altitude airspace administration and trial demonstration of general aviation industry. Jiangbei District has been boosting the "low-altitude economy" by cultivating industry-leading enterprises, improving industrial chains, creating industrial clusters, attracting talents and projects, and enriching application scenarios. It is now home to diversified enterprises and application scenarios related to the low-altitude economy, ranging from low-altitude aircraft manufacturing, drone flight training, to urban low-altitude logistics. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Workers assemble an engine for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at a workshop in Jiangbei District, Ningbo City, Feb. 28, 2025. Ningbo is one of the pioneer cities for the country's pilot reform on low-altitude airspace administration and trial demonstration of general aviation industry. Jiangbei District has been boosting the "low-altitude economy" by cultivating industry-leading enterprises, improving industrial chains, creating industrial clusters, attracting talents and projects, and enriching application scenarios. It is now home to diversified enterprises and application scenarios related to the low-altitude economy, ranging from low-altitude aircraft manufacturing, drone flight training, to urban low-altitude logistics. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A man picks up his takeout at a UAV delivery smart station in Jiangbei District, Ningbo City, Feb. 28, 2025. Ningbo is one of the pioneer cities for the country's pilot reform on low-altitude airspace administration and trial demonstration of general aviation industry. Jiangbei District has been boosting the "low-altitude economy" by cultivating industry-leading enterprises, improving industrial chains, creating industrial clusters, attracting talents and projects, and enriching application scenarios. It is now home to diversified enterprises and application scenarios related to the low-altitude economy, ranging from low-altitude aircraft manufacturing, drone flight training, to urban low-altitude logistics. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A staff member operates at a production line of UAV delivery smart stations in Jiangbei District, Ningbo City, Feb. 28, 2025. Ningbo is one of the pioneer cities for the country's pilot reform on low-altitude airspace administration and trial demonstration of general aviation industry. Jiangbei District has been boosting the "low-altitude economy" by cultivating industry-leading enterprises, improving industrial chains, creating industrial clusters, attracting talents and projects, and enriching application scenarios. It is now home to diversified enterprises and application scenarios related to the low-altitude economy, ranging from low-altitude aircraft manufacturing, drone flight training, to urban low-altitude logistics. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Workers assemble an engine for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at a workshop in Jiangbei District, Ningbo City, Feb. 28, 2025. Ningbo is one of the pioneer cities for the country's pilot reform on low-altitude airspace administration and trial demonstration of general aviation industry. Jiangbei District has been boosting the "low-altitude economy" by cultivating industry-leading enterprises, improving industrial chains, creating industrial clusters, attracting talents and projects, and enriching application scenarios. It is now home to diversified enterprises and application scenarios related to the low-altitude economy, ranging from low-altitude aircraft manufacturing, drone flight training, to urban low-altitude logistics. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)