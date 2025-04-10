Research team from China Three Gorges University builds 3D-printed building in 22 days
A drone photo shows constructors maintaining a house-building machine using 3D printing technology in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, April 9, 2025. An 8-meter-tall and two-story building has completed its main structure in just 22 days during an architectural experiment conducted by a research team from China Three Gorges University. A house-building machine using 3D printing technology was used in the construction of the 100-square-meter experimental building. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
This photo taken on April 9, 2025 shows an experimental building in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. An 8-meter-tall and two-story building has completed its main structure in just 22 days during an architectural experiment conducted by a research team from China Three Gorges University. A house-building machine using 3D printing technology was used in the construction of the 100-square-meter experimental building. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
A constructor adjusts a piece of 3D printing equipment in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, April 9, 2025. An 8-meter-tall and two-story building has completed its main structure in just 22 days during an architectural experiment conducted by a research team from China Three Gorges University. A house-building machine using 3D printing technology was used in the construction of the 100-square-meter experimental building. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
A constructor adjusts a piece of 3D printing equipment in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, April 9, 2025. An 8-meter-tall and two-story building has completed its main structure in just 22 days during an architectural experiment conducted by a research team from China Three Gorges University. A house-building machine using 3D printing technology was used in the construction of the 100-square-meter experimental building. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)
Constructors check an experimental building in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, April 9, 2025. An 8-meter-tall and two-story building has completed its main structure in just 22 days during an architectural experiment conducted by a research team from China Three Gorges University. A house-building machine using 3D printing technology was used in the construction of the 100-square-meter experimental building. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Constructors check an experimental building in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, April 9, 2025. An 8-meter-tall and two-story building has completed its main structure in just 22 days during an architectural experiment conducted by a research team from China Three Gorges University. A house-building machine using 3D printing technology was used in the construction of the 100-square-meter experimental building. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)
Constructors pose for a photo with an experimental building in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, April 9, 2025. An 8-meter-tall and two-story building has completed its main structure in just 22 days during an architectural experiment conducted by a research team from China Three Gorges University. A house-building machine using 3D printing technology was used in the construction of the 100-square-meter experimental building. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
