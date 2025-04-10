Trump threatens Iran with military action over nuclear disarmament

Xinhua) 16:09, April 10, 2025

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that military action remains on the table if Iran fails to agree to end its nuclear program, suggesting Israel will play a key role in any potential response.

"If it requires military, we're going to have military," Trump told reporters from the Oval Office. "Israel will obviously be very much involved in that," he said on Fox News.

Trump said he has established a specific deadline in mind for Iran to agree to end its nuclear program, though he did not reveal the timeline. Previous reports indicated he had given Iran a two-month window starting from his March letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The warning came ahead of planned U.S.-Iran talks in Oman on Saturday. U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is set to lead the American delegation, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will represent Tehran.

Iranian officials have rejected direct negotiations while under what they call Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign but remain open to the indirect talks mediated by Omani officials.

Trump has repeatedly warned of severe consequences if Iran does not abandon its nuclear program.

"If the talks aren't successful with Iran, I think Iran is going to be in great danger," Trump said Monday after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In recent weeks, the United States has increased its military presence in the region, deploying a second aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, alongside the USS Harry S. Truman strike group. B-2 stealth bombers have also been stationed at the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean. These bombers are equipped with "bunker buster" bombs capable of penetrating underground nuclear sites, Fox News reported.

Netanyahu has advocated for a "Libyan-style" solution during his trip to Washington earlier this week, referring to Libya's complete dismantling of its weapons programs in 2003.

In a Washington Post opinion piece published Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi wrote: "To move forward today, we first need to agree that there can be no 'military option,' let alone a 'military solution.' ... The proud Iranian nation ... will never accept coercion and imposition."

