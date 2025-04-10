U.S. treasury yields spike, raising concerns

April 10, 2025

NEW YORK, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The yields of U.S. long-term treasury bonds shot up on early Wednesday, ringing alarm bells for the market.

Statistics show that the yield of U.S. 30-year treasury bonds reached as high as 5.021 percent in the early hours on Wednesday, up from 4.777 percent upon closing on Tuesday and 4.422 percent on April 4.

The yield of U.S. 10-year treasury bonds rose to 4.516 percent on early Wednesday, up from the close of 4.304 percent on Tuesday and 4.009 percent on April 4.

The surge of treasury bond yields led to market speculations on sell-off from major investors and concerns over possible malfunction of U.S. treasury market.

The U.S. Department of Treasury is scheduled to issue bills, notes and bonds from Monday to Thursday. It seeks to auction 39 billion U.S. dollars of 10-year bonds on Wednesday, according to a report by CNBC.

The incredibly aggressive sell-off on U.S. Treasury markets added to the evidence that "they're losing their traditional haven status," said Henry Allen, vice president and macro-strategist at Deutsche Bank.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent "has to be making emergency calls to dealers…to make sure we don't have failed treasury auctions, where there are not enough bids to cover the issuance," said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance Securities.

The auction of 3-year U.S. treasuries on Tuesday met with weak demand.

"If we get a failed auction again today, this could be the Liz Truss moment for the United States," said Macro Intelligence 2 Partners co-founder Julian Brigden, referring to former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' failure in soliciting enough buyers for government debts in autumn of 2022.

"If recent disruption in the U.S. Treasury market continues, we see no other option for the Fed but to step in with emergency purchases of U.S. Treasuries to stabilize the bond market," warned George Saravelos, global head of FX strategy at Deutsche Bank.

