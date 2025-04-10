Fijian leaders criticize "unfair" U.S. tariffs

April 10, 2025

SUVA, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Fiji's leaders are disappointed and grappling with the U.S. government's decision to impose a 32 percent tariff on Fijian exports, the highest in the Pacific region.

Calling it "a trade blockade," Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka saw this as a signal to seek alternative markets.

"The world is bigger than the United States, so we will have to look at new sources of imports and new markets for our exports. So, we're fortunate that we have a lot of friendly nations around the world that will trade with us," Rabuka told The Fiji Times.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Biman Prasad was more vocal in his criticism, calling the tariff "disproportionate and unfair."

Under the U.S. "reciprocal tariffs," the Pacific island country faces a 32 percent tariff on its exports to the United States.

The Fijian government said in a statement that "Fiji imposes less than 2 percent import duties on average on all U.S. imports."

The statement said this reciprocal tariff will have a "direct negative effect" on Fiji's exporters, especially resource owners, rural population, and smallholder farmers.

It said Fiji's exports are primary products such as fish and agricultural products, including kava, turmeric, and ginger, that do not compete with U.S. industries but rather complement them.

The government is now exploring diplomatic and trade solutions to mitigate the impact.

Fiji was not the only Pacific Island country subjected to the new U.S. tariffs. Nauru and Vanuatu face 30 percent and 23 percent, respectively. Most of the other Pacific nations were given a 10 percent base tariff.

