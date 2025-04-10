China takes gold in 10m air rifle mixed team at ISSF World Cup

Xinhua) 13:21, April 10, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Zifei clinched her second gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, teaming up with Song Buhan to win the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

The pair delivered a composed and confident performance in the gold medal event, defeating India's Arya Borse and Rudrankksh Patil 17-9. After establishing an early 6-0 lead, Wang and Song maintained control to seize the gold medal point at 14-4 before fending off a late push from their Indian rivals for the victory.

The gold came just two days after Wang had triumphed in the women's 10m air rifle individual event, marking China's fourth gold at the Buenos Aires leg of the World Cup.

Wang and Song had earlier topped the qualification round with a total of 631.4 points, securing their place in the title match as top seeds. Borse and Patil placed second with 630.5 points.

In the bronze medal contest, Argentina's Fernanda Russo and Marcelo Julian Gutierrez edged out India's Narmada Nithin Raju and Arjun Babuta 17-13.

In the women's trap final, Olympic bronze medalist Penny Smith of Australia topped the standings with 44 hits, ahead of Carey Garrison of the United States and Liu Wan-yu of Chinese Taipei.

The men's trap title was taken by 2024 Olympic bronze medalist Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas. The only second Olympic medalist in Guatemala's history scored 46 to beat the American duo of Walton Eller and William Hinton for his maiden World Cup title.

The ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires will conclude on Thursday with mixed doubles medals up for grabs in 10m air pistol and trap.

