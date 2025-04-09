Negative views of U.S., Trump rise among Brazilians, poll shows

Xinhua) 10:34, April 09, 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Brazilians' perception of the United States has deteriorated sharply, and nearly half of the population holds an unfavorable view of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The survey by Brazilian research firm Quaest found that 41 percent of Brazilians now have a negative image of the United States, a steep increase from 24 percent in March 2024, when Trump had not yet returned to the presidency. Favorable views of the United States dropped from 58 percent to 44 percent over the same period, creating a near even split in public opinion.

The data marks a significant shift from previous years, when positive sentiment toward the United States consistently outweighed negative views.

As for Trump, 43 percent of respondents said they view him negatively, while only 22 percent expressed a favorable opinion. Another 23 percent described their view as neutral, and 12 percent were undecided.

The poll surveyed 2,004 Brazilians between March 27 and 31, just days before Trump announced a new round of import tariffs targeting nearly all countries and regions across the world, including Brazil.

The United States had already imposed steep tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum exports, prompting backlash from officials in Brasilia.

When asked how Brazil should respond to Trump's latest tariff announcement, 53 percent of respondents favored pursuing dialogue. In contrast, 33 percent supported retaliatory trade measures, while 14 percent were unsure or declined to answer.

