Brazilian president says U.S. trade policy "won't work," accuses Trump of trying to dictate global rules

Xinhua) 10:31, April 09, 2025

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday criticized the new tariff regime of the United States, saying Washington's attempt to reshape global trade under U.S. President Donald Trump "won't work" and violates the principles of multilateralism.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Lula condemned what he called Washington's unilateral approach to international trade.

"All of a sudden, one man thinks he can dictate the rules for everything that happens in the world," Lula said. "No one grabs hold of a fully loaded transatlantic ship and tries to steer it like this. It won't work."

Lula added that Trump's decision to impose "reciprocal tariffs" on other countries and regions ignores the reality of a multipolar world.

"There are nearly 200 countries," he said. "All of them want sovereignty and a harmonious process. Today, the most important thing is multilateralism."

The Brazilian leader also recalled the free trade rhetoric of the 1980s, when then U.S. President Ronald Reagan and U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher publicly opposed protectionism. Lula contrasted those earlier stances with what he viewed as the current protectionist turn of the United States.

The United States has been Brazil's second-largest trading partner since 2009, behind China. In recent weeks, the Trump administration raised import tariffs on Brazilian goods, including a 10 percent tariff on a broad range of products, following earlier hikes on steel and aluminum.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)