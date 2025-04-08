Lost in time, found in love: China's journey with Alzheimer's

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Americano or latte? Sometimes, memory plays tricks.

At Memory Cafe in east China's Shanghai, a simple coffee order might not always go as expected. After all, a sign at the counter gently reminds customers -- "If you order an Americano but get a latte instead, please be understanding." At this venue, small mix-ups serve a bigger purpose.

The baristas, unlike the swift, sharp-eyed professionals in most cafes, are elderly individuals with mild cognitive impairment. With the support of community volunteers, they take on roles like greeting customers and managing the register, proving that even as memories fade, warmth and connection can still be brewed fresh every day.

For them, this cafe is more than just a workplace. It is a form of therapy. Engaging with customers and learning new tasks help keep their minds active, fostering confidence and slowing cognitive decline.

"Life at home often feels monotonous, and I don't use my brain much. But here, I chat with customers, encounter new things, and feel much more energized," one of the elderly baristas at Memory Cafe said.

The 2024 China Alzheimer's Disease Report revealed that over 16 million people in the country were living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. As the population ages, the prevalence of these conditions is rising, posing a significant threat to the elderly.

Despite being recognized for over a century, the exact causes of Alzheimer's disease remain elusive, with its symptoms often emerging subtly and insidiously.

Pathological changes in the brain can begin 20 to 30 years before dementia sets in, with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) marking a critical early stage, said Kang Lin, chief physician of geriatrics at Peking Union Medical College Hospital.

"Identifying MCI enables timely treatment, which can delay dementia onset and improve long-term quality of life," Kang said, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis and intervention.

The latest data showed that 30 percent of Chinese Alzheimer's patients seek medical care annually, a rise driven by increased public awareness and improved healthcare access.

Patients with mild Alzheimer's symptoms can preserve brain function through cognitive training, while early medication use provides greater therapeutic benefits, said Wang Wei, chief physician of neurology at Xuanwu Hospital of Capital Medical University in Beijing.

In recent years, several Alzheimer's treatments have been approved, particularly for early-stage patients. The recent introduction of the donanemab injection has further expanded such options.

Officially launched in China in late March, the drug has in clinical trials shown an ability to slow cognitive and functional decline by up to 35 percent -- though it also carries potential risks, such as brain edema and hemorrhage.

While medical advances offer hope, day-to-day care remains crucial, especially for families supporting loved ones with the disease.

In the city of Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, Ms. Zhang has been caring for her mother, who has Alzheimer's, for over a decade. Through years of experience, Zhang has developed a few helpful strategies, including labeling commonly used items around the house and sewing tags with family members' phone numbers into her mother's clothing.

Caring for Alzheimer's patients is often a heavy burden for families, said Gao Jing, chief physician of neurology at Peking Union Medical College Hospital. Gao called for increased societal support, including training more caregivers and strengthening community services, daycare and professional nursing homes.

In response to these challenges, China has launched the National Action Plan for Addressing Dementia in the Elderly (2024-2030), which aims to expand care services, develop care facilities in urban and rural communities, encourage specialized dementia institutions, and improve vocational education for dementia care professionals.

Shanghai's Memory Cafe is part of the city's dementia-friendly support center, established by the government in January 2024. The center provides cognitive training, hosts public lectures and salons to raise awareness, and offers professional training for care workers.

Similar initiatives are expanding across China as part of a broader push to strengthen care systems for Alzheimer's and other cognitive disorders. By the end of 2025, the city of Guangzhou in south China plans to add at least 4,000 dementia care beds in elderly care institutions, while Shandong Province in east China is rolling out cognitive screenings and interventions to boost diagnosis and treatment among the elderly.

A young visitor to Memory Cafe shared her experience: "Being here reminded me of my own grandmother, who also has Alzheimer's. Many elderly patients worsen simply because they lack regular social interaction. The best way to slow the disease is to keep them engaged by doing what they can and staying connected with others."

She hopes more people will come to this special cafe -- where every cup of coffee helps grandparents relearn the skills of connection and rediscover a sense of purpose.

