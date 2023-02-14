Selenium-enriched foods could be used against Alzheimer's disease: study

Xinhua) 13:46, February 14, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have recently put forward evidence for improving Alzheimer's disease (AD) with selenium-enriched foods and ingredients, according to the Institute of Microbiology under Guangdong Academy of Sciences.

The new study indicates that selenium-enriched ingredients can inhibit inflammation and oxidative stress, showing the potential of a new dietary strategy for AD patients.

AD is a neurological disease characterized by memory loss and declining learning capacity, which can impair an individual's ability to perform daily activities and worsen their quality of life. There is a growing interest in selenium-enriched ingredients in the study of AD.

A joint study team with researchers from the the Institute of Microbiology under Guangdong Academy of Sciences and other institutions proposed the potential interventional mechanism of selenium-enriched ingredients for improving AD.

Selenium-enriched ingredients are ubiquitous in many plants and microorganisms, such as Brassicaceae vegetables, yeast, and mushrooms.

The study also showed that enzymatic hydrolysis and physical processing, such as thermal, high pressure and microwave treatment, are the main techniques to modify the properties of dietary selenium.

The study results have been published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition.

