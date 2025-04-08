China reports 7.8 pct increase in inter-regional trips this Qingming Festival

Xinhua) 09:36, April 08, 2025

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- A total of 797.83 million inter-regional passenger trips were made across China during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday that ended on Sunday, official data showed on Monday.

The figure was a 7.8 percent increase over the same period in 2024, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Road traffic accounted for the lion's share of these trips, with about 735.54 million trips made by road -- an increase of 7.7 percent year on year.

The railway passenger volume came in at 53.33 million for the period, expanding 7.3 percent year on year. And water transport handled 3.39 million passenger trips, with that figure surging 23.4 percent year on year.

The country's civil aviation sector recorded a total of 5.57 million passenger trips -- up 10.6 percent from last year.

Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, fell on April 4 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival during which people pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for China's residents to engage in outdoor activities or go sightseeing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)