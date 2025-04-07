Domestic travel in China rises 6.3 percent during Qingming holiday

April 7

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- China recorded 126 million domestic trips during the three-day Qingming Festival holiday that ended Sunday, a 6.3 percent increase from the previous year, according to data released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Monday.

Tourism revenue reached 57.55 billion yuan (about 8 billion U.S. dollars), up 6.7 percent year on year, as more travelers embraced short getaways and outdoor activities.

The holiday, traditionally a time for tomb sweeping and honoring ancestors in China, also saw growing demand for rural escapes and nature excursions, with self-drive trips, cycling and hiking among the most popular choices.

