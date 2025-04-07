People enjoy Qingming holiday in China

Xinhua) 08:35, April 07, 2025

A family enjoys leisure time at a park in Beijing, capital of China, April 6, 2025. Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 4 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for Chinese citizens as they engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Tourists visit an agricultural park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 6, 2025. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)

A citizen plays football at a garden in Beijing, capital of China, April 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

In this drone photo, tourists enjoy the spring view in Langzhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 6, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yugui/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy leisure time at a park in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, April 6, 2025. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Zhengding ancient city in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2025. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy leisure time at a garden in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, April 6, 2025. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

People take boats for sightseeing at a park in Lanzhou City, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 6, 2025. (Photo by Jin Wangui/Xinhua)

People pose for photos under a blooming bauhinia tree in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 6, 2025. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)

People take photos of peony flowers at a park in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 6, 2025. (Photo by Huang Zhengwei/Xinhua)

People take bamboo raft rides for sightseeing at night on Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, April 5, 2025. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

People take a sightseeing train across cole flower fields in Pingyuan Village, Anshun City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 6, 2025. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2025 shows people walking on a glass bridge at a grand canyon in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

People experience drifting in Zhuquan Village, Linyi City of east China's Shandong Province, April 6, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

