Trump advised not to call Putin until Moscow agrees to full ceasefire: NBC

Xinhua) 15:59, April 04, 2025

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's inner circle has advised him not to call Russian President Vladimir Putin until Moscow agrees to a full ceasefire with Ukraine, NBC News reported Thursday.

The report, citing two administration officials, said no call had been scheduled as of Thursday afternoon between Trump and Putin, while the two officials cautioned that Trump could decide he wants to talk to Putin suddenly.

The officials said Trump has been advised that a phone call was not a good idea unless Putin has agreed to a full ceasefire in the conflict with Ukraine, according to NBC News.

Trump told NBC News on Sunday that he planned to talk to Putin this week. During their phone conversation on March 18, Trump and Putin agreed that peace in Ukraine "will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire."

