Greenland announces new autonomous gov't amid Trump pressure

Xinhua) 11:02, March 29, 2025

NUUK, Greenland, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Greenland announced the formation of a new autonomous government on Friday in Nuuk, the capital, just hours ahead of a visit by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance to the Arctic island.

At a ceremony held at the Katuaq Cultural Center, four political parties, representing 23 of the 31 seats in Greenland's parliament, signed a coalition agreement to establish the new autonomous government.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, chairman of the Demokraatit (Democratic Party), will serve as prime minister.

Following the announcement, the venue erupted in prolonged applause from local residents. "I hope the new government can speak out on behalf of the people of Greenland," said Aviaja Martinsen, a local citizen, in an interview with Xinhua.

Vance is expected to arrive later in the day, amid heightened sensitivity surrounding U.S. interest in the region. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to acquire Greenland, a strategically located and resource-rich autonomous territory of Denmark.

Vance and his wife Usha, accompanied by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and other senior officials, are scheduled to tour a U.S. military base on the island, a visit viewed by officials in both Copenhagen and Nuuk as a provocation amid Trump's ongoing efforts to assert greater U.S. influence in the Arctic.

Greenland was a Danish colony until 1953, when it became an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark. In 1979, it gained home rule, expanding its autonomy, while Denmark retained control over foreign affairs and defense policy.

