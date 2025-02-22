Languages

Trump fires chairman of joint chiefs of staff

(Xinhua) 14:28, February 22, 2025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday fired the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force General Charles Brown, and announced he would nominate Air Force Lieutenant General Dan Caine as a replacement.

