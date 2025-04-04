Ex-S. Korean president Yoon apologizes for not meeting expectations

SEOUL, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was ousted from office on Friday by a constitutional court ruling, apologized for not meeting public expectations.

Yoon said in a message through his legal representatives that it was very regrettable and sorry not to meet people's expectations, expressing his deep gratitude to people for supporting and rooting for him, according to local media.

The ousted leader noted that it was his great honor to work for the country, adding that he will always pray for the country and people.

Earlier Friday, the constitutional court unanimously upheld a motion by the National Assembly to impeach Yoon over his short-lived martial law imposition last December.

The ruling came into force immediately, and a snap presidential election was required to be held within 60 days.

Yoon declared an emergency martial law on the night of Dec. 3 last year, but it was revoked by the opposition-led National Assembly hours later.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the parliament on Dec. 14, and he was indicted on Jan. 26 as a suspected ringleader of insurrection.

