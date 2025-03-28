We Are China

Huge South Korea wildfires kill 27

Ecns.cn) 15:22, March 28, 2025

Smoke rises from a wildfire at a national park in Cheongsong County, North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, March 27, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Xu)

At least 27 people have died and 32 others have been injured in South Korea's worst wildfire.

Smoke rises from a wildfire at a national park in Cheongsong County, North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, March 27, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Xu)

