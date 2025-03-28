Home>>
Huge South Korea wildfires kill 27
(Ecns.cn) 15:22, March 28, 2025
Smoke rises from a wildfire at a national park in Cheongsong County, North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, March 27, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Xu)
At least 27 people have died and 32 others have been injured in South Korea's worst wildfire.
Smoke rises from a wildfire at a national park in Cheongsong County, North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, March 27, 2025. (China News Service/Liu Xu)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese tourists expected to flock to Japan, South Korea for cherry blossoms in Qingming holidays: platform
- S. Korea's court approves release of arrested president Yoon
- Yoon raises objection at 7th hearing
- S. Korean president released as prosecution decides not to appeal
- S. Korean president attends warrant hearing on whether to be detained for up to 20 days
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.