S. Korea's court approves release of arrested president Yoon

Xinhua) 13:52, March 07, 2025

SEOUL, March 7 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's court on Friday approved the release of the arrested President Yoon Suk-yeol, according to multiple media outlets.

The Seoul Central District Court accepted Yoon's request to cancel his arrest, which was made by Yoon's legal team on Feb. 4.

During a relevant hearing on Feb. 20, the Yoon side argued that the impeached leader was indicted under detention after the expiration of the arrest warrant period, while the prosecution claimed that it was a legitimate indictment.

Yoon was apprehended in the presidential office on Jan. 15 and was indicted under detention on Jan. 26 as a suspected ringleader of insurrection, becoming the country's first sitting president to be arrested and prosecuted.

Yoon declared an emergency martial law on the night of Dec. 3 last year, but it was revoked by the opposition-led National Assembly hours later.

A motion to impeach Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on Dec. 14 last year, and the constitutional court held 11 hearings on Yoon's impeachment with its final verdict widely expected to be delivered next week.

