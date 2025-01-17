S. Korea's CIO seeks separate warrant to detain President Yoon for up to 20 days

January 17, 2025

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's joint investigation unit, including the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), sought a separate warrant to detain arrested President Yoon Suk-yeol for up to 20 days, the CIO said Friday.

