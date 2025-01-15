S. Korean president arrested in residence over martial law imposition
SEOUL, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was arrested in presidential residence Wednesday, becoming the country's first sitting president to be kept in custody over his short-lived martial law imposition.
A joint investigation unit, composed of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), the National Office of Investigation (NOI), and the defense ministry's investigative headquarters, said in a short notice that Yoon was arrested at 10:33 a.m. local time (0133 GMT).
TV footage showed vehicles carrying arrested Yoon moved out of the residence in central Seoul for questioning at the CIO office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, before being detained at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just 5 km away from the office.
The CIO will be required to decide within 48 hours whether to seek a separate warrant to detain Yoon for up to 20 days for further questioning or release him.
Yoon became the first incumbent president to be arrested in the country's modern history.
Photos
Related Stories
- S. Korea's nuclear agency launches investigation into abnormal discharge of radioactive waste
- S. Korean president not to attend 1st hearing of impeachment trial for safety concerns
- S. Korea's acting president accepts presidential security chief's resignation
- S. Korea's CIO to seek extension of warrant to arrest Yoon
- S. Korea's presidential security service chief vows to block arrest of impeached Yoon
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.