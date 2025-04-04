Interview: Bosch chairman reaffirms long-term commitment to China as innovation hub

09:27, April 04, 2025 By Li Hanlin ( Xinhua

Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, is interviewed at the Hannover Messe in Hannover, Germany, on March 31, 2025. Hartung has reaffirmed the German industrial giant's long-term commitment to China, calling the country a vital hub for innovation amid a shifting global industrial landscape. (Xinhua/Tai Sicong)

HANNOVER, Germany, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, has reaffirmed the German industrial giant's long-term commitment to China, calling the country a vital hub for innovation amid a shifting global industrial landscape.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua at the Hannover Messe, Hartung highlighted China's leadership in green transition and intelligent manufacturing, underscoring its increasingly pivotal role in shaping the future of global industry.

At the same time, he warned that rising trade tensions could disrupt supply chains and hinder technological advancement, stressing the importance of free and fair trade.

He noted China's rapid progress in industrial automation, battery technology, and electric vehicles - fields that closely align with Bosch's global priorities.

Bosch is also deepening its investment in electrification, responding to rising demand for battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. "Electrification is the biggest shift in the automotive sector today, and Bosch is deeply engaged - especially in China," Hartung added.

Preliminary data for 2024 shows Bosch generated 142.8 billion yuan (about 19.99 billion U.S. dollars) in sales revenue in China, marking a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase. "China is not only one of our largest markets globally, but also home to our biggest workforce outside Germany," he said.

With a strong local presence, Bosch is witnessing firsthand China's rapid strides in artificial intelligence, digitalization, green tech, and manufacturing innovation. "These developments are not only transforming China's industrial landscape, but also having a global impact," Hartung said.

At Hannover Messe 2025, Bosch announced the launch of component production for electrolyzers, reinforcing its commitment to the hydrogen economy. The company expects its hydrogen business to generate billions of euros in revenue by 2030.

"To tackle climate change, we need alternatives to fossil fuels. Green hydrogen, produced with renewable energy, will play a vital role in reducing carbon emissions across industry, transport, and energy. Electrolysis is at the core of this transformation, and Bosch's Hybrion stack is a key enabler of the technology," Hartung said.

He noted that China's focus on high-quality development - particularly in areas such as digitalization and sustainability - aligns closely with Bosch's expertise. "China is no longer just a manufacturing center; it is a global innovation powerhouse," Hartung said.

"Bosch supports fair trade and minimizing barriers," he said. "Higher tariffs often lead to retaliatory measures, which increase costs and slow down innovation."

Bosch has developed a robust regional production network. "Our localization strategy ensures that we can manufacture and innovate within key markets like China," Hartung said. "But global cooperation remains essential, certain technologies should not be developed in isolation."

Looking ahead, Hartung reaffirmed Bosch's long-term investment strategy. "We are investing at a high level and will continue to do so, ensuring a smart allocation of resources. Balancing local-for-local production with global synergies is key, and Bosch will optimize its footprint to maintain a competitive edge."

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)