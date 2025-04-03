Me and China: I hope to be 'foreign daughter' of Dunhuang

People's Daily) 15:49, April 03, 2025

Pronkina Olga, hailing from Penza of Russia, is a faculty member with China's Gansu University of Political Science and Law. Due to her long-standing commitment to Dunhuangology, she has developed a deep passion for Dunhuang culture. In her mind, if the ancient Silk Road were a golden crown, Dunhuang would be its crown jewel. The rich embodiment of Dunhuang studies, encompassing history, culture, economics, politics, and religion, remains immensely valuable for research today. It represents the deep friendship among people from all over the world, the crystallization of human wisdom, and the shared heritage of humanity. Undoubtedly, it is a classic, world-class encyclopedia.

"I hope that through my continuous efforts, I can help spread Dunhuang studies and promote Chinese culture worldwide." Olga hopes to act as a facilitator of friendship between China and other countries, and an envoy of cultural exchanges and mutual learning, to help more foreign friends know and understand China.

Stay committed to promoting Chinese culture worldwide

