China’s manufacturing PMI hits 12-month high; policy support, tech innovation boost economic activity: expert

13:30, April 01, 2025 By Liu Yang ( Global Times

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 50.5 in March, running in expansion territory for a second consecutive month and hitting a one-year high, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

The reading indicated that China's manufacturing sector picked up pace in March, thanks to high-tech innovation and the implementation of policy packages to boost the economy, an expert said.

NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe said that both production and demand in the manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace. In March, the production index and new orders index stood at 52.6 and 51.8, respectively, rising by 0.1 and 0.7 points from the previous month.

Notably, new quality productive forces are developing rapidly. The PMI for the equipment manufacturing industry in March rose to 52.0, an increase of 1.2 points from a month earlier, with the new orders index for the sector climbing to above 55, reaching the highest level since April 2023, according to China Media Group.

The PMI for the high-tech manufacturing industry stood at 52.3, up 1.4 points month-on-month, displaying steady growth momentum, Zhao said.

Sectors such as railways, shipbuilding and aerospace equipment, as well as computers, communication and electronic equipment saw both their production and new orders indices surpass 55.0, Zhao noted.

Driven by growing manufacturing production and demand, enterprises' purchasing intentions strengthened, with the purchase volume index reaching 51.8, remaining in expansion territory for the second consecutive month.

The data indicated that China's manufacturing activity picked up pace in March. A basket of policies to boost economic growth gradually came to fruition, effectively boosting domestic demand and bolstering the performance of the manufacturing sector, Yang Delong, chief economist at Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund, told the Global Times on Monday.

Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, said that boosted by China's promotion of industrial structure adjustment, the rapid development of technological innovation has improved product competitiveness, driving the development of related industries.

The PMI for large enterprises stood at 51.2 and those for medium and small-sized enterprises reached 49.9 and 49.6, respectively, rising by 0.7 and 3.3 points compared with the prior month, indicating a recovery in the business climate for smaller businesses. Notably, the production index and new orders index for small enterprises stood at 50.8 and 49.8, both showing significant improvement, Zhao said.

In March, China's non-manufacturing business activity index stood at 50.8, up by 0.4 points from February, according to the NBS.

The business activity index, which reflects the overall operational status of the non-manufacturing sector, has risen for two consecutive months with an expanding growth margin, indicating sustained expansion in non-manufacturing activity and positive development signs in both investment and consumption, Wang said.

Construction activity continued to gain pace, boosted by the warmer weather and sustained investment-related demand. The construction sector's business activity index rose to 53.4 in March, increasing by 0.7 points over February and reaching the highest level since June 2024, the NBS data showed.

Meanwhile, the services sector's business activity index reached 50.3 in March, up 0.3 points from a month earlier, indicating an overall increase in market vitality. Industries including water transport, air transport, postal services, telecommunications, radio, television, satellite transmission services, and monetary and financial services remained above 55 in March, indicating robust growth in their overall business volumes, according to the NBS.

Wang noted that the annual two sessions outlined systematic tasks. Policies such as expanding domestic market demand and advancing new urbanization will directly drive accelerated growth in manufacturing supply and demand, while the construction of a modern industrial system will boost the emergence of new growth drivers.

"Coupled with the continued implementation of both existing policy packages and incremental policies, the manufacturing sector will maintain stable operations in the second quarter and the non-manufacturing sector will continue to develop with sustained investment momentum and a gradual recovery in consumption, which will better help the economy cope with the external uncertainty brought by the rising unilateral moves of some countries," Wang noted.

