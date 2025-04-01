China welcomes more foreign companies to cultivate its market: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 08:09, April 01, 2025

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes more foreign companies to cultivate the Chinese market, share in its development opportunities, and work cooperatively to create a better future together, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said on Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks when asked to comment on the view that China has embarked on a "charm offensive" for foreign investment over the past week, evidenced by the Chinese leader's meeting with foreign business representatives and the presence of global CEOs at both the China Development Forum 2025 in Beijing and the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 in south China's Hainan Province.

Guo said foreign enterprises and China have contributed to each other's success in the past and will win the future together.

With its firm commitment to deepening reform and high-level opening-up, broad market, stable policy expectations and sound development environment, China is a fertile land in which international companies can invest and develop, he said.

Guo said that as the world's second-largest consumer market, China has continually released its potential, accelerated its development of new quality productive forces, and worked to improve its business environment.

