Commentary: Tap win-win opportunities in China

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Top executives of global firms gathered at the China Development Forum in Beijing this week, allowing them to gain a deeper understanding of the essence of opportunities in China: mutual benefits.

China reaffirmed its commitment to opening-up during the forum, attended by hundreds of leading multinational executives, as well as scholars, officials and representatives of international financial institutions.

During the face-to-face exchanges, global business leaders gained insights into China's economic governance and opportunities for foreign investors, while China's policymakers learned about foreign companies' demands and expectations.

In a world increasingly disrupted by geopolitical tensions, protectionism and isolationism, participants were glad to hear messages from China advocating inclusiveness, pragmatism and farsightedness.

Chinese companies and multinationals have seen massive mutual benefits during decades of China's openness.

The latest data shows that China remains a top destination for transnational investment. Some 60,000 foreign-invested companies were established in China in 2024 alone, a 9.9 percent year-on-year increase. The return rate of FDI in China is nearly 9 percent in the past five years, ranking among the top across the globe.

The golden days of foreign companies in China are far from over. If we read between the lines of China's 2025 government work report and feel the market vitality during the Spring Festival holiday, we can see that foreign firms have cause to be confident and optimistic over their future in China.

New growth points and opportunities will emerge from China's unwavering efforts to open up, which will boost new industrialization, green growth and digital transformation, and create new opportunities for cooperation.

China has always linked its own development with the outside world, remained committed to practicing genuine multilateralism, and worked hard to provide stability and certainty for the global cause of peace and development.

It's necessary for all parties to work in unity and good faith to resist unilateralism and protectionism, and strive for greater shared development through win-win cooperation.

