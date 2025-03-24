Chinese vice premier encourages multinational companies to expand investment in China

Xinhua) 08:31, March 24, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to open up at a higher level, and welcomes multinational companies to expand investment in China to deepen mutual benefit and win-win results, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Sunday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a meeting in Beijing with business executives of leading global multinational companies, as they exchanged views on the global and Chinese economic situation, China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation, and expanding investment in China.

Noting that China's economy has strong resilience, vast potential and ample vitality, He said China is committed to promoting high-quality development, expanding high-standard opening up, and continuously improving the business environment, while welcoming increased investment by multinational companies in China to share in the country's development opportunities.

Business executives from multinational companies present at this meeting said they attached importance to the Chinese market and were optimistic about China's economic prospects, and also expressed their willingness to commit to long-term cooperation with China.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Bruce Flatt, chair and CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Geoff Martha, chairman and CEO of Medtronic, in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard, in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with David A. Ricks, chair and CEO of Eli Lilly, in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Brian Sikes, president and CEO of Cargill, in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and CEO of Corning Incorporated, in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)