China to encourage long- and medium-term capital flow into market: report

Xinhua) 09:38, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will deepen comprehensive reforms for investment and financing in the capital market, and encourage the entry of long- and medium-term capital into the market, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

China will also strengthen strategic resource reserves and market stabilization mechanisms, said the report.

