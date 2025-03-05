Home>>
China to encourage long- and medium-term capital flow into market: report
(Xinhua) 09:38, March 05, 2025
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will deepen comprehensive reforms for investment and financing in the capital market, and encourage the entry of long- and medium-term capital into the market, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
China will also strengthen strategic resource reserves and market stabilization mechanisms, said the report.
