China's futures market sees double-digit growth in trading turnover in January

Xinhua) 08:30, February 13, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's futures market reported double-digit year-on-year growth in trading turnover last month, industrial data showed Wednesday.

Total trading turnover rose 11.01 percent year on year to 48.87 trillion yuan (about 6.81 trillion U.S. dollars) in January, according to data from the China Futures Association.

The trading volume of the market reached 553 million lots last month, edging up 0.09 percent from a year ago, the data showed.

In terms of trading turnover, the top three futures were gold, silver and crude oil at the Shanghai Futures Exchange last month; caustic soda, rapeseed oil, and rapeseed meal at the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange; palm oil, soybean meal, and soybean oil at the Dalian Commodity Exchange; and industrial silicon, lithium carbonate and polycrystalline silicon at the Guangzhou Futures Exchange, according to the data.

Market performance in January demonstrated an overall strong trend in the bulk commodity market, according to the association.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)